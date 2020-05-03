Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. First Analysis upgraded NeoGenomics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,195. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 866.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7,351.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.