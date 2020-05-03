NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $35.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

NEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 2,233,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,195. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 866.96 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,760.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,652,000 after buying an additional 126,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.