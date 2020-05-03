NeoGenomics’ (NEO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. First Analysis upgraded NeoGenomics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 2,233,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

