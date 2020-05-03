NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Earnings Results

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. NeoPhotonics updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.15 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.05-$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 2,511,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,596. The company has a market cap of $468.13 million, a PE ratio of 173.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.99.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

