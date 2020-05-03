NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for approximately 2.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in NetEase by 35.3% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.2% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 168.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 150.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NTES traded down $19.62 on Friday, hitting $325.34. 693,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,696. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $367.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.
NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.76.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
