NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for approximately 2.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in NetEase by 35.3% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.2% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 168.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 150.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES traded down $19.62 on Friday, hitting $325.34. 693,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,696. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $367.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.76.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.