New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Stake Lifted by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 130.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average is $122.93. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

