Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stake Raised by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $85.54. 6,150,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,724. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.88.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

