Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Given $9.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Niu Technologies an industry rank of 208 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.
NASDAQ:NIU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. 131,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,559. The company has a market capitalization of $628.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.
