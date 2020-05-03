Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Given $9.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Niu Technologies an industry rank of 208 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIU. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,510,000. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NIU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. 131,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,559. The company has a market capitalization of $628.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

