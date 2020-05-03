Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Nokia Oyj updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.20-0.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance to €0.19-0.28 EPS.

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,783,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,073,262. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

