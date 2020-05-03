NPCoin Price Up 25.9% This Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, NPCoin has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $2,535.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

