NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.85 Million

Analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce $399.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.92 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $486.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NS. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,228. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.39. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.64%.

In other news, CAO Mary Rose Brown bought 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $40,002.90. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,283.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Munch bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,794.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 86,645 shares of company stock worth $624,923. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

