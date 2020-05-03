NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,713,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA traded down $9.50 on Friday, hitting $282.78. 8,552,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434,947. The firm has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.74.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

