Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ODT. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of ODT stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 58,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,899. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 664,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 65,344 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

