ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,125,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

