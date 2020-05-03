ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Boosted by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,337,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,007,818,000 after buying an additional 512,370 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,021,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,636 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,822,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,100 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,852,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,125,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,578. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

