OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OneMain from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.13.

NYSE OMF traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $22.49. 1,005,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.44. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneMain will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,643,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,208,903.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OneMain by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after purchasing an additional 168,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 760,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 115,528 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.