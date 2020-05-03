Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,043. Open Text has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Open Text will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

