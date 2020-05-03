Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of TRIP traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. 2,722,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,686. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,868,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,547 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 43.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 383,828 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

