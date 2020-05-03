Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Acquires 1,164 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 3.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 738,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,533. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

