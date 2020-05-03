Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Acquires 1,465 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 3.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,929 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after acquiring an additional 789,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,199. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

