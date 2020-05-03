Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.35.

AMGN traded down $8.24 on Friday, reaching $230.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,434. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average of $222.14. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 88.62%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.