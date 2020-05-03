Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $7.96 on Friday, hitting $284.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,870. The company has a market cap of $277.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

