Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 2,473 Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management trimmed its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Roche Holdings AG Basel comprises 4.4% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.84. 823,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,703. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $297.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

