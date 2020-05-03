Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.70 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 178,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,218. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Emerald Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Paramount Gold Nevada as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

