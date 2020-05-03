Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 544,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,808. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $173.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.52. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 84,937 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 803,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

