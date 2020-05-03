PayBX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,143.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. PayBX has a market cap of $626,734.67 and $2,143.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00047139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.43 or 0.04203342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00059688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035408 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008698 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 346,014,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,014,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

