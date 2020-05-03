PAYCENT Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $23,148.64 and approximately $13.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.67 or 0.02337583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00192722 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00064115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,880,741 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

