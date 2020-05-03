PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut shares of PBF Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of PBF Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of PBF traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,628. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,105,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,334,092 shares of company stock worth $12,561,934. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

