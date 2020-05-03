PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

PBF traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. 4,730,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 73,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,897,755.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,334,092 shares of company stock worth $12,561,934. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

