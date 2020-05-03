Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of PRDO remained flat at $$13.00 during trading hours on Friday. 835,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,305. The stock has a market cap of $897.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

