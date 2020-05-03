PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 255,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 669,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.