PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.56.

PHAS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 146,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,178. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $111.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,662.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 192,072 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

