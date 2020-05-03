Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,782,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

