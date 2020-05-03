PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Cuts Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after buying an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $932,829,000 after buying an additional 520,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.14. 4,172,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,055. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

