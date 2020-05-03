PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 650,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 264,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. 4,747,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

