PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $1.72 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.0% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.85. 6,834,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,641,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

