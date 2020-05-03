PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $2.43 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,070,000 after buying an additional 686,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,721,000 after buying an additional 410,786 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,034,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,849,000 after buying an additional 1,019,443 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,199,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $48.10. 2,640,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

