PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,497,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after buying an additional 987,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,586,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.14. 42,324,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,119,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

