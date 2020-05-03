PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.9% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Danaher by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,547 shares of company stock worth $13,807,761. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

DHR stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.77. 2,124,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

