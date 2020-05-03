PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $502,000 Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd cut its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 72,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 284,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.90. 6,407,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,752,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.38. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American International Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.