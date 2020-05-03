PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $562,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 72.1% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.49. 1,210,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Langenberg & Company lowered AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.