PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after purchasing an additional 416,382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $6.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.31. 188,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.42.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

