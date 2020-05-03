PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.32.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. 2,378,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,681. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.35. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

