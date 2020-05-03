PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 15,870 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 1.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after buying an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after purchasing an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,168,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,334,060. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

