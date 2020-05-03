PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 1,700 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded down $6.32 on Friday, hitting $177.10. 2,648,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,126. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.