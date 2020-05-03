PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 19,850 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.8% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.02. 726,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,583. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

