PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 4,380 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763,029 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,572,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $636,724,000 after buying an additional 759,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. 5,909,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,521,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

