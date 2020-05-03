PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 450 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,066,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 15,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 75,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 830.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.68. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

