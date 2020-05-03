PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 7,390 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd cut its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nike stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.54. 6,150,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,724. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.