Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 1,388 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,768,000 after acquiring an additional 129,385 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Moody’s by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,939,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,951 shares of company stock valued at $12,887,768. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.84. 780,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.89. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 243.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

